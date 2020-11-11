STAFF REPORT
CLARKSVILLE, Mo. — An Elsberry woman was injured in a Tuesday afternoon crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Toyota Sequoia driven by Olivia R. Brown, 24, of Elsberry, was heading north on Mo. 79, south of Pike County Road 219, at 2:55 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle by traveling too fast for conditions.
The patrol said the vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole.
Brown, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by personal vehicle to Mercy Hospital Lincoln with minor injuries.