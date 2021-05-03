ST. PETERS, Mo. — An Eolia man escaped injury in a five-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Hyundai Genesis driven by Bradley E. Adkins, 29, of St. Louis, was heading east on Interstate 70, west of Mo. 79, at 4:40 a.m. when it swerved and struck the rear of a 2020 International LT265 driven by Idown A. Shitu, 33, of Denver, Colo., then struck the median, coming to rest partially in a driving lane.
A 2019 Jeep Cherokee driven by Craig A. Eichhorn, 38, of Wentzville, attempted to avoid the Hyundai but sideswiped its rear. The patrol said a 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Christine C. Ruegg, 53, of Wright City, overcorrected to avoid a collision and struck the Hyundai before overturning and coming to rest on its roof.
The impact pushed the Hyundai back into the roadway, the patrol said, where it was struck by a 1998 Ford Escort driven by Scott E. Parker, 37, of Eolia, which overcorrected and struck the median barrier, coming to rest off the north side of the road.
Adkins and Ruegg were taken by St. Charles County Ambulance District to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with minor injuries.
All the drivers involved were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.