MEHLVILLE, Mo. — An Eolia man was injured but not hospitalized after a Sunday afternoon crash in St. Louis County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Bo A. Jones, 31, of Eolia, and a 2006 Toyota Prius driven by Darwin T. Clark, 49, of St. Louis, were heading south at 2:15 p.m. on Interstate 270, south of Mo. 30. The patrol said the Malibu changed lanes, striking the Prius which then hit the concrete median barrier. Both vehicles spun and ran off the right side of the road.
Jones, who was wearing a seat belt, was checked at the scene for minor injuries by Mehlville Ambulance Service and released.