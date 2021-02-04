TROY, Mo. — An Eolia woman was injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lincoln County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2010 Buick Lucerne driven by Alesia M. Skinner, 69, of Eolia, was heading east on North Lincoln Drive at 4:30 p.m. and a 2018 Jeep Renegade driven by Kacy A. Mudd, 18, of Troy, was traveling south on U.S. 61 approaching North Lincoln Drive. The patrol said the Buick pulled into the path of the Jeep, which struck the left side of the Buick.
Skinner, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with moderate injuries.