LEWISTOWN, Mo. — A Ewing, Mo. man was taken to University Hospital in Columbia following a crash early Saturday morning.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s crash report, a 2002 Ford F150 driven by Joseph W. Phillips, 35, of Ewing was heading west on Mo. Route 6 around 1 a.m. Saturday. About two miles east of Lewistown, the Ford went off the side of the road and rolled over, ejecting Phillips.
Phillips was taken by helicopter to University Hospital after suffering serious injuries. According to the MSHP report, Phillips was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewistown Fire Department, and the Lewis County EMS.