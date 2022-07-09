PALMYRA, Mo. — And early-morning crash near Palmyra sent five people to the hospital Saturday.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Maxima driven by Darrell A. Hayes, 38, of Gonzales, La. was heading north on U.S. 61 at 3 a.m. when the car went off the left side of the road about two miles south of Palmyra.
Hayes, along with passengers Latoya E. Beckett, 38, of Prairieville, La., a fourteen-year old girl and seven-year old girl from Prairieville, and a six-year old girl from Gonzales were all taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Hayes was reportedly treated for moderate injuries while the others were treated for minor injuries. MSHP reports that the children were using seat belts at the time of the crash while the adults were not.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.
