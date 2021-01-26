CANTON, Mo. - Icy conditions may have led to a chain-reaction crash on U.S. 61 that seriously injured a truck driver on Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that multiple semi-trucks were parked on the side of northbound U.S. 61, about a mile north of Canton, about 8:30 a.m. when another truck, a 2020 Freightliner driven by Cozza Francisco, 71, of Lakeland, Fla., struck an unoccupied 2015 Freightliner that was stationary.
This second truck then struck two other parked semis, a 2018 International operated by John D. Bolinger, 53, of Cameron, Mo., and a 2021 Kenworth driven by Robert A. Larson, 65, of Rockford, Ill. The patrol didn't say where the driver of the first truck hit, Devon R. Tiley, 24, of Mountainsville, Pa., was at the time of the crash.
The trucks driven by Larson and Bolinger had minor damage and were driven from the scene. The truck operated by Tiley had moderate damage, while the one driven by Francisco was deemed a total loss. Both trucks were towed from the scene.
Francisco suffered serious injuries and was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., and later taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. No other injuries were reported.
The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Canton police and fire departments, Canton Rescue Squad, Marion County Ambulance, Lewis County Sheriff's Department and Lewis County Ambulance.
After traffic was diverted most of Tuesday to investigate and remove the trucks, the Missouri Department of Transportation reopened the northbound lanes just before 6:30 p.m.