PARIS, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Friday that sent a Paris, Mo. man to the hospital.
According to the report, a 2020 Chevrolet pickup driven by Clinton. M. Youse, 39, of Paris was in the southbound lane of Missouri 15 about three miles south of Paris when he stopped at 12:03 p.m. to turn left into a private driveway. A 2006 Dodge pickup driven by Caleb P. Marquette, 35, of Mexico, Mo. was also going south and hit the Chevrolet.
The MSHP reported that both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported for Marquette, while Youse was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of moderate injuries.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Monroe County Sheriff’s and Fire departments.