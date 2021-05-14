LAGRANGE, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a crash Friday near LaGrange that sent two drivers to the hospital with serious injuries.
According to the report, a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Gregory J. Walker, 36, of Hannibal, Mo. was traveling south on Missouri Route B at 4:20 p.m. Friday when the car crossed the center lane. The Taurus hit a 1984 Mack semi-truck driven by Jack W. Sharkey, 42, of Taylor, Mo.
The MSHP said both drivers suffered serious injuries. Walker was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital in Columbia, Mo. Sharkey was taken by Lewis County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, LaGrange Police and Fire departments, and the Missouri Department of Transportation.