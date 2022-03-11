MAYWOOD, Mo. — A single-car crash Friday morning sent a Durham, Mo. man to the hospital with minor injuries.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a 2008 Ford F150 driven by Mark D. Carpenter, 56, of Durham was headed east on Missouri Route P around 9:20 a.m. when he lost control on the ice-covered road. The Ford went off the left side of the road and overturned.
Carpenter was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of minor injuries. The MSHP reported that Carpenter was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.