CHAMBERSBURG, Ill. — A Griggsville man faces charges after a Saturday night crash near Chambersburg.
Illinois State Police said a 2014 Chevrolet truck driven by Tyler W. Coffman, 21, of Griggsville, was heading west on Ill. 104, just east of 466th Street, near Chambersburg at 11:45 p.m. when it struck a guardrail and overturned into an open field, ejecting the driver.
Coffman was airlifted to a regional hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
ISP said Coffman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for improper lane use, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to wear a seat belt.