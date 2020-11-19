GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. — A Griggsville woman was killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash on Tuesday.
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded at 8:47 p.m. on the report of an ATV crash in the 500 block of North Union in Griggsville.
Janet L. Tedrow, 60, who was a passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene after live-saving measures were attempted.
The driver, John R. Goertz, 44, of Griggsville, was airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield for treatment.
Goertz was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, operating a nonhighway vehicle on the street and no valid driver’s license.
A joint investigation between the sheriff’s department and the Illinois State Police continues.
Assisting at the scene were the Pike County Ambulance Service, Griggsville Fire Department, North Pike Fire Department, Pittsfield Police Department and Pike County coroner’s office.