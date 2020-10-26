STAFF REPORT
NAUVOO, Ill. — Police have identified the woman killed after a hayrack ride overturned Saturday night in Hancock County.
The Illinois State Police said Amy M. Swinderman, 32, was killed in the crash.
Police said a 1994 John Deer tractor pulling a double-axle trailer with 20 passengers sitting on hay square bales driven by Wayne York, 41, of Nauvoo, was heading north at 9:06 p.m. on County Road 800 East near County Road 2000 North when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting the driver and multiple passengers.
Seventeen other people on the trailer, including 14 children between 1 and 12 years old, were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Two other children rising in the trailer were uninjured.
York was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.