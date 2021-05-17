CARTHAGE, Ill. — A La Harpe man was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon.
Daniel K. Ayer, 56, died at Memorial Hospital after suffering major injuries in the crash.
The Hancock County Sheriff's Department said emergency crews were dispatched at 2:21 p.m. to Ill. 9/94 about a half-mile east of the intersection with County Road 2150E on a report of a motorcycle crash.
The Sheriff's Department said the preliminary investigation showed that witnesses said the 1999 Harley Davidson wobbled before the rider lost control of it causing it to go down on its side.