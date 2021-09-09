ST. PETERS, Mo. — A Hannibal man died in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday morning in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Harley-Davidson Sportster driven by Austin L. Bergheger, 26, of Hannibal, was heading west at 8:53 a.m. on Interstate 70 at Mid Rivers Mall Drive. As the Harley-Davidson attempted to pass a 2021 Toyota 4Runner driven by Angelo D. Russo, 28, of St. Charles, the patrol said it ran into the back of a 2015 Ram 3500 driven by Willie L. Davis, 50, of Edmund, Okla. After the impact, the patrol said the Toyota struck Bergheger.
Bergheger was pronounced dead at 9:27 a.m. by St. Charles County Ambulance District. He was taken to the St. Louis County Morgue by Lonnings Mortuary Service.