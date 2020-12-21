HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Hannibal man was injured in a Saturday night crash in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by Kelly V. Murphy, 36, of Hannibal, was heading west on County Road 422, 3 miles west of Hannibal, at 7:40 p.m. The patrol said the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned, striking a tree before coming to rest on its wheels.
Murphy, who was wearing a seat belt, was treated for minor injuries at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department.