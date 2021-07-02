MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Hannibal woman was injured in a Thursday morning crash east of Monroe City.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt driven by Donna J. Baker, 60, of Hannibal, was heading east on U.S. 36, 2 miles east of Monroe City, at 7:25 a.m. The patrol said Baker experienced a medical emergency and lost control of the vehicle, which traveled off the left side of the road and struck a storm drain.

Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

The patrol was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Monroe City Fire and Ambulance.

