WEST QUINCY, Mo. — A Hannibal, Mo. woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries following a crash near West Quincy Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that a 2015 Honda CRV driven by Judith A. Carpenter, 69, of Hannibal was heading west on U.S. 24 at 9:32 a.m. Tuesday, about a mile west of West Quincy. A 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by William D. Etter, 91, of Rushville, Ill. was heading south and failed to yield to the Honda.
Carpenter was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash. Both drivers were reportedly wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. The MSHP was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff's Department and the Palmyra Fire Department.