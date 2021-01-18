BRASHEAR, Mo. — A Quincy, Ill., man was seriously injured in a Friday morning two-vehicle crash west of Brashear.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2013 Buick Regal driven by Larry W. Steffen, 60, of Quincy, was heading west on Mo. 6, 2 miles west of Brashear, at 6:50 a.m. when it lost control on the snow-covered road and traveled into the path of an eastbound 2012 Ford Focus driven by Travis L. Anderson, 30, of Mexico, striking it head-on.
Steffen and Anderson both were taken by Adair County Ambulance to University Hospital in Columbia with serious injuries. A passenger in the Buick, William L. Reynolds, 66, of Edina, was taken by Adair County Ambulance to Northeast Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
Steffen and Reynolds were wearing seat belts, the patrol said, but Anderson was not.
The patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff's Department, Kirksville Fire Department and Adair County First Responders.