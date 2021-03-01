CARMAN TOWNSHIP, Ill. — A Saturday afternoon crash in Henderson County seriously injured a LaHarpe man.
Illinois State Police said a 1999 Kenworth Truck driven by Brian E. Beaird, 48, of Cuba, was heading south on 700 East, approximately 1/2 mile north of 900 North, in Carman Township at 3:27 p.m. and a 2010 Nissan Altima driven by Corbett J. Udell, 60, of LaHarpe, was heading north in the same area. ISP said the driver of the Nissan crossed the center line and struck head-on the Kenworth, which overturned in the east ditch.
Udell was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries. Beaird was not injured.
Udell was cited for improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, failure to wear a seat belt and illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver.