PITTSFIELD, Ill. — A truck from the Illinois Department of Transportation was hit while parked on in the right lane of I-72 near Pittsfield Wednesday morning.
The IDOT truck was parked with emergency lights running to alert drivers to workers in the right westbound lane. At just after 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Illinois State Police were sent to the site near mile-marker 30 after a 2014 Western Star semi-truck traveling west on the interstate had hit the truck mounted attenuator system attached to the IDOT vehicle.
The driver of the Western Star, Lovedip Singh, 28, from Richmond Hill, N.Y., was issued a citation for failure to yield to a stationary emergency vehicle ("Scott's Law") and failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash. The ISP release said it was unknown why Singh had moved over into the closed lane. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.