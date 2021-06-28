MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Browning, Ill., man was injured in a Sunday afternoon crash southeast of Monroe City.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Chevrolet 1500 driven by Russell J. Wubker, 52, of Browning, was heading south on Route J, 4 miles southeast of Monroe City, at 2:05 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Wubker, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department and Ralls County Sheriff's Department.