QUINCY — The Memorial Bridge reopened after being closed for several hours Sunday for the investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Quincy police officers dispatched around 6:47 a.m. learned a pedestrian walking on the bridge was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries.
The Quincy Police Department said the bridge was down to one lane Sunday morning with the complete closure to allow investigators with QPD and the Illinois State Police to process the scene and gather evidence.
Motorists were required to find an alternate route during the closure.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact QPD at 217-228-4470 or Quincy Regional Crime Stoppers at 217-228-4474.