STAFF REPORT
HANNIBAL, Mo.
Iowa man injured in crash north of Hannibal
An Iowa man was injured in a Sunday night crash north of Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2018 Volkswagen Atlas driven by Ronald W. Prier, 49, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was heading north on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Hannibal, at 7:55 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail.
Prier, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Hannibal Rural Fire Department and Hannibal Fire Department.