WAYLAND, Mo. — A Keokuk, Iowa, woman died in a Saturday afternoon crash west of Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2009 Ford Fusion driven by Ashley J. Sturm, 31, of Keokuk was heading east on U.S. 136, 2 miles west of Wayland, at 12:20 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road, struck an embankment and overturned.
Sturm, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at 12:53 p.m. at the crash scene by Clark County Coroner Ed Wilson. She was taken to Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department, Clark County Ambulance, Kahoka Fire Department and Wayland Fire Department.