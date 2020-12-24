WAYLAND, Mo. — A Kahoka man was injured in a Thursday morning crash on U.S. 61 at Wayland.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a that 2011 Ford Ranger driven by Guy E. Spence, 87, of Kahoka, and a 2016 Freightliner driven by Ali M. Warsame, 41, of Des Moines, Iowa, were heading north on U.S. 61 at 6:55 a.m. The patrol said the Ranger changed lanes and traveled into the path of the Freightliner.
Spence, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Clark County Ambulance to Fort Madison Community Hospital in Iowa with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff's Department and Wayland First Responders.