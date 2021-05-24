BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Louisiana man was seriously injured in a Saturday night crash in Pike County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Ford F-250 driven by Preston T. Shepherd, 30, of Louisiana, was heading south on Route W, 1/2 mile south of County Road 223, at 8:25 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road, overcorrected and returned to the road before going off the left side of the road, overturning and striking two trees.
Shepherd, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Arch Ambulance to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.