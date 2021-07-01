LOUISIANA, Mo. — A Louisiana woman was injured in a Wednesday night crash on Mo. 79.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1989 Jeep Cherokee driven by Owen R. Farris, 19, of Louisiana, was heading north on Mo. 79, north of Route YY, at 7:30 p.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and overturned.
A passenger, Tiara F. Nix, 19, of Louisiana, was taken by Pike County EMS to Pike County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.
Both Farris and Nix were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.