ELVASTON, Ill. — A man died and a woman was injured in a Monday night crash in Elvaston.
Illinois State Police said Joshua Frakes, 36, of Elvaston, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet van heading north on South East Street, approximately a quarter mile south of U.S. 136, at 10:52 p.m. when he lost control of the vehicle, which overturned.
ISP said Frakes was ejected from the vehicle and died from his injuries at the scene. A passenger, Melissa Rhodes, 23, of Elvaston, was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
ISP said the crash remains under investigation.