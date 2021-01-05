CANTON, Mo. — A Colchester, Ill., man was injured in a Monday morning crash north of Canton.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Volvo driven by Robert B. Christian, 65, of Colchester, was heading north on U.S. 61, 2 miles north of Canton, at 11 a.m. when it traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.
Christian, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by private vehicle to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Lewis County Sheriff's Department.