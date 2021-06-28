MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Saturday night crash in Marion County injured a Monroe City teen.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am driven by a 17-year-old female from Monroe City was backing into a driveway on Route CC, 2 miles north of Monroe City, at 5:42 p.m. when it was struck in the driver's side by a westbound 2001 Chevrolet S10 driven by Jacob A. Yoder, 18, of Monroe City.
The 17-year-old was taken by Monroe City Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injures.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.