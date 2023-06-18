QUINCY — The Memorial Bridge will close for several hours Sunday for the investigation of a crash involving a pedestrian.
The Quincy Police Department said the bridge was down to one lane Sunday morning with the complete closure to allow investigators with QPD and the Illinois State Police to process the scene and gather evidence.
