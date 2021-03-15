MAUD, Mo. — A Mexico man was injured in a Saturday afternoon crash west of Maud.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2003 Mazda B4000 driven by Dennis O. Atim, 42, of Mexico, was heading south at noon on Mo. 151, 4 miles west of Maud, when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and traveled across both lanes before running off the left side of the road and overturning.
Atim, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Salt River Ambulance to Audrain Medical Center with minor injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Clarence Fire Department.