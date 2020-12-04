CENTER, Mo. — A Mountain View man suffered minor injuries after the semitrailer he was driving overturned Thursday afternoon in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 1998 Freightliner driven by William F. Ford, 63, was heading south at 4:20 p.m. on Route EE, 5 miles west of Center, when it ran off the right side of the road and overturned.
Ford was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment.
Also assisting at the scene were the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department and Center Fire Department.