BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday just outside of Bowling Green.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Honda CRV driven by Shawn R. McBride, 17, of Bowling Green, was heading east at 6:10 p.m. on U.S. 54 east of Pike County Road 291 when it struck the rear of a 2012 Volvo S80 driven by Catherine E. Warren, 58, that had slowed to make a left turn.
Warren was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike CountyMemorial Hospital in Louisiana for treatment. McBride reported no injuries.
The patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts.