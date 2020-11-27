BOWLING GREEN, Mo. — A Bowling Green woman suffered minor injuries in a two-vehicle traffic crash Wednesday just outside of Bowling Green.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2004 Honda CRV driven by Shawn R. McBride, 17, of Bowling Green, was heading east at 6:10 p.m. on U.S. 54 east of Pike County Road 291 when it struck the rear of a 2012 Volvo S80 driven by Catherine E. Warren, 58, that had slowed to make a left turn.

Warren was taken by Pike County Ambulance to Pike CountyMemorial Hospital in Louisiana for treatment. McBride reported no injuries.

The patrol said both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.