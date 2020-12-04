EOLIA, Mo. — Two people reported minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Pike County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Matthew J. Redd, 32, of Clarksville, was heading east at 5:10 p.m. in the median crossing at Route WW and U.S. 61 when it was struck by a 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Marvin E. Watkins, 61, of Center, that was traveling north on U.S. 61.

The patrol said Watkins’ vehicle had a mechanical issue with its headlights, and Redd didn’t see the truck.

Watkins was taken by Pike County Ambulance to SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital-Lake St. Louis for treatment. Redd was uninjured, but his passenger, Michael L. Anderson, 69, was taken by private vehicle to Pike County Memorial Hospital in Louisiana for treatment.

