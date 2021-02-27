PERRY, Mo. — A Salisbury man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday near Perry.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said that Steven M. Kruessel, 66, of Salisbury, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on Mo. 19 about 2 miles east of Perry at 9:55 p.m.
Kruessel was turning left onto Mo. 154 when a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado traveling south driven by Randy A. Jurczyk, 33, of Mexico, Mo., struck the pickup Kruessel was driving in the passenger side.
Kruessel was taken by Ralls County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries. Both drivers were wearing seat belts, and both trucks were towed from the scene.
The Ralls County Sheriff's Office, Perry Police Department, and Perry Fire Department assisted at the scene.