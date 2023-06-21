Release of new Memorial Bridge assessment report delayed until September

Quincy Memorial Bridge

 H-W File Photo/Jake Shane

QUINCY — A Wentzville, Mo. man who was struck while walking on the Memorial Bridge Sunday died Monday afternoon, Quincy Police reported.

Timothy L. Fries, 56, of Wentzville died at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's Hospital in Springfield as a result of injuries suffered Sunday morning.