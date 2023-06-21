QUINCY — A Wentzville, Mo. man who was struck while walking on the Memorial Bridge Sunday died Monday afternoon, Quincy Police reported.
Timothy L. Fries, 56, of Wentzville died at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday at St. John's Hospital in Springfield as a result of injuries suffered Sunday morning.
Quincy police officers were dispatched around 6:47 a.m. Sunday for a pedestrian walking on the bridge was struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, identified as Fries, was taken to Blessing Hospital with serious injuries before being transferred to Springfield.
The investigation into the crash has been ongoing, with QPD being assisted by the Illinois State Police.