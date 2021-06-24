MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man and a 7-year-old boy were seriously injured in a Wednesday afternoon crash on U.S. 24.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Steven L. Kempker, 49, of Stoutsville, was heading west on U.S. 24, 3 miles west of Monroe City, at 4:21 p.m. The patrol said the Chevrolet attempted to make a left turn and traveled into the path of an eastbound 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Ethan J. Messer, 30, of Monroe City.
Messer was taken by Survival Flight to University Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, the boy, was taken by MU1 Helicopter to University Hospital with serious injuries.
Both drivers and the passenger were wearing seat belts, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Monroe City Fire Department and Monroe City Ambulance.