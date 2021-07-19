MONROE CITY, Mo. — A Monroe City man was injured in a Sunday morning crash on Route Z in Marion County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Nolan M. Pennewell, 20, of Monroe City, was heading south on Route Z, 3 miles north of Monroe City, at 5:30 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a fire hydrant and overturned.
Pennewell, who was wearing a seat belt, was to seek treatment on his own for moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Monroe City Fire Department.