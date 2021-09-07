LIBERTY, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department reported a motorcycle crash on Monday evening that sent a Rushville man to the hospital.
According to the report, a 2006 Harley-Davidson Sportster ridden by Robert E. Lewis, 57, of Rushville was heading east on at 7:38 p.m. Monday on Ill. 104 about a mile and a half east of Liberty, when he swerved to miss an animal in the road. Lewis lost control of the motorcycle and went into a ditch. The report said Lewis was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Lewis was taken to Blessing Hospital by Adams County Ambulance Service for treatment of moderate injuries.
Also assisting at the scene was the Liberty Fire Department.