FOWLER, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff’s Department reported a motorcycle crash Friday evening that sent a Missouri woman to the hospital.
According to the report, Penni L. Walker, 58, of Excelsior Springs, Mo., was heading east on US 24, just west of County Road 1250 E on a 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle just before 8:30 p.m. Friday when a deer ran out. Walker hit the der and went across the westbound lane and came to a stop on the shoulder of the road.
Walker was taken to Blessing Hospital by the Adams County Ambulance Service for treatment of moderate injuries. The Sheriff's Department reported that Walker was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.