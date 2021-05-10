QUINCY — A driver of a motorcycle was killed after he crashed into a car Monday morning in Quincy.
The Quincy Police Department said emergency personnel were called about 7:40 a.m. to the area of South 12th and Monroe on a report of a traffic crash with injuries. Upon arrival, officers discovered a man lying in the road with serious injuries on South 12th between Monroe and Adams. Officers also found a black BMW sedan and a purple Suzuki motorcycle that had been involved in the crash.
The man was taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment.
Police said an investigation determined that the BMW driven by Darin Prost, 55, of Quincy was heading north on South 12th between Adams and Monroe, and the motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed. The BMW started turning left into an alley and turned into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcycle struck the side of the vehicle.
The driver was pronounced dead at Blessing Hospital. The decedent's identity was not released as of Monday afternoon.
Prost was cited for failure to yield-left turn.
Assisting at the scene were the Quincy Fire Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service.