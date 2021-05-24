WENTZVILLE, Mo. — Two motorcyclists were seriously injured in separate crashes involving the same vehicle Friday night in St. Charles County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado driven by Sandra J. Grote, 57, of Curryville, failed to yield to a southbound 2006 motorcycle driven by Justin B. Londoff, 43, of Lake St. Louis, at 8:45 p.m. when entering southbound U.S. 61 at North Point Prairie. The front of the motorcycle struck the front left of the Chevrolet.
Londoff was taken by Arch Medical Transport to Mercy Hospital St. Louis with serious injuries.
Just five minutes later, a southbound 2021 Yahama YZF-600R driven by Kyle R. Gilley, 20, of O'Fallon, struck the front left of the Chevrolet which was disabled in the roadway. Gilley, who was ejected, was taken by St. Charles County Ambulance to SSM St. Joseph Hospital Lake St. Louis with serious injuries.