HANNIBAL, Mo. — A New London teenager was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital with serious injuries after a head-on collision Friday in Ralls County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2002 Toyota RAV4 driven by the 16-year-old boy was heading south at 3 p.m. on Mo. 79, 6 miles south of Hannibal, when it attempted to pass another vehicle. It traveled off the left side of the road, and when it returned to the road, it struck a 2015 Jeep Wrangler drive by July L. Waters, 43, of New London.
The teenaged driver was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital for treatment. Waters was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of moderate injuries.
Also assisting at the scene were the Ralls County Sheriff’s Department, the New London Police Department, the Hannibal Fire Department, the Hannibal Rural Fire Department and the Marion County Ambulance Service.