LAKENAN, Mo. — A North Carolina man was injured in a Thursday morning crash east of Lakenan.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2007 International tractor unit driven by Charles E. Matthewson, 36, of Williamston, N.C., was heading east on U.S. 36, one-half mile east of Lakenan, at 10:45 a.m. when it lost control on the wet roadway, traveled off the south side of the road and jackknifed.
Matthewson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Monroe County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital with moderate injuries.
The patrol was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff's Department and Shelbina Fire Department.