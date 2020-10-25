NAUVOO, Ill. — A Hamilton woman was killed and 17 others injured, including 14 children, after a hayrack ride overturned Saturday night in Hancock County.
The Illinois State Police said a 1994 John Deer tractor pulling a double-axle trailer with 20 passengers sitting on hay square bales driven by Wayne York, 41, of Nauvoo, was heading north at 9:06 p.m. on 800 East near 2000 North when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting the driver and multiple passengers.
Police said a 32-year-old Hamilton woman was killed in the crash. Identification was pending family notification.
Michael E. Davidson, 43, of Hamilton, Ashley Davidson, 36, of Hamilton, Jessica N. Little, 41, of Hamilton, and 14 children between 1 and 12 years old were taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. Two other children riding in the trailer were uninjured.
York was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.