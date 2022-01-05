QUINCY — One person was killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on crash Wednesday morning.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded at 9:35 a.m. to Ill. 57 just south of South 24th street on a report of a crash involving two vehicle.
The preliminary investigation showed a vehicle heading south collided head-on with a northbound vehicle.
The driver of one of the vehicle's was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in the second car were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment.
The Sheriff's Department said identities of those involved and additional crash information would be released pending notification of next of kin and further investigation by the Illinois State Police.
Ill. 57 was closed for several hours because of the crash, but it was opened as of 4 p.m.
Also assisting at the scene were the Adams County Ambulance Service, the Tri-Township Fire Department, Melrose Township and the Illinois Department of Transportation.