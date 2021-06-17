HANNIBAL, Mo. — A Palmyra man died in a Wednesday afternoon crash in Hannibal.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Timothy J. Stewart, 41, of Hannibal, entered U.S. 61 from Geronimo Avenue at 4:40 p.m. and was struck by a northbound 2013 Yamaha motorcycle driven by Herman N. McFall, 33, of Palmyra.
McFall was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:17 p.m. by Marion County Coroner Rick Jones. He was taken to O’Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.
The patrol was assisted by the Hannibal Police Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County EMS and the Missouri Department of Transportation.