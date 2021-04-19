PALMYRA, Mo. — A Palmyra man died Sunday afternoon when his canoe capsized on the North River.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Nathan S. Allen, 39, of Palmyra, was heading downstream on the river, one-half mile upstream from U.S. 61, at 4:15 p.m. when the canoe traveled over a low head dam and capsized.
Allen was taken to Lewis Brothers Funeral Home in Palmyra.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff's Department, Palmyra Fire Department, Hannibal Fire Department, Marion County Ambulance and Palmyra Police Department.